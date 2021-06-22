Long known for its potholes, DeKalb Avenue is finally getting repairs

“The improvements coming to DeKalb Avenue are important to our administration’s plan for safer streets,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement. “Making the road inclusive for drivers, bike riders and pedestrians will give all residents more secure ways to get around and ultimately make our city safer.”

Caption Eddie Jenkins bikes his way along the one westbound lane on DeKalb Avenue as cars pass. Photo by Bill Torpy

Construction is set to begin later this summer. The contractor C.W. Matthews/Kelly JV was selected to do the roadwork, with the Atlanta Department of Transportation overseeing the project.

Advocates have pushed for fixes to DeKalb Avenue for years. The Atlanta Bicycle Coalition wants to see DeKalb Avenue become a “greenway” that is similar to the Beltline and prioritizes bicyclists, pedestrians and greenspace.