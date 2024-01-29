Inside City Hall: Training center arson used to back State House bill

Silcox said she recently spoke with Atlanta Police Department’s Chief Administrative Officer Peter Aman who told her that the damage to the construction site and police vehicles has exceeded $100 million.

“I do think that this is needed because I do think we need to send a message to folks that come from out of state that Georgia is not going to tolerate this behavior,” she said.

It is still unclear when or if the bill will make it to the Senate floor for a vote.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens touted the city’s focus on Buckhead last week at the annual Buckhead Coalition Luncheon — a swanky, invite-only event at the St. Regis Atlanta that brings together politicians, business leaders and high-profile community members.

“It is nice to be in a wonderful community right here in the city of Atlanta,” he told the crowd, emphasizing the word city as the crowd laughed. “I smile about that, now.”

Dickens was of course referring to the effort by some residents in the wealthy neighborhood to seceded from the city of Atlanta, citing frustration with the city’s response to violent crime. For the past two years, Dickens successfully thwarted the effort in the legislature that was backed by a handful of rural Republicans.

His jokes indicated he’s confident the idea won’t be brought up again. Part of the reason for his confidence, as he reminded the crowd, is that homicides across the city are down 21% from last year and down 36% in the Buckhead neighborhood alone.

Although, he noted, there’s still progress to be made around car thefts, shoplifting and street racing.

Housing advocates launched a campaign last week against a piece of legislation that would have added legislative hurdles for developers building tiny homes in Atlanta.

The proposal would have prohibited development of single-family homes under 750 square feet unless the property is granted a special permit by the city. We first reported on the bill in last week’s Inside City Hall newsletter.

Groups like Abundant Housing Atlanta sent out email blasts to followers and began reaching out to city leaders in opposition, saying the additional restrictions would make it harder for nonprofits and developers to build affordable homes.

Council member Marci Collier Overstreet, who sponsored the measure, said the bill was intended to help maintain the character of Atlanta’s neighborhoods by creating additional bureaucratic steps for tiny homes. However, after backlash, Overstreet told Atlanta Civic Circle that she’s pressing pause on the idea.

“I am currently in the process of revising and revamping [the] legislation,” she told the outlet last week. “The valuable input from numerous constituents has played a crucial role in shaping this legislation.”

