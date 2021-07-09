GPB and PBS Books host online discussion Monday about fight over Confederate monuments

The program, “Filmmaker Talk: A discussion about the national fight over Confederate monuments,” includes filmmaker CJ Hunt, whose documentary “The Neutral Ground” explores fights over the future of Confederate monuments in New Orleans. Also appearing will be the Rev. Abraham Mosley, chairman of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association, author and history professor Karen Cox and Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Tyler Estep. The moderator will be Josie Duffy Rice, former president of The Appeal, a news outlet that covers the criminal justice system.

Estep has covered Atlanta debates over Confederate monuments, including the recent vote by the Stone Mountain board to begin changes at the park that is home to the world’s largest Confederate monument, the carving on the side of the granite mountain.