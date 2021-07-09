ajc logo
GPB and PBS Books host online discussion Monday about fight over Confederate monuments

Stone Mountain Park in Atlanta has roads named for Confederate generals Robert E. Lee Blvd and Stonewall Jackson. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Stone Mountain Park in Atlanta has roads named for Confederate generals Robert E. Lee Blvd and Stonewall Jackson. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Local News
By AJC staff
1 hour ago
Panel includes an AJC journalist who has written about the Confederate monuments at Stone Mountain Park

The chairman of the state authority that operates Stone Mountain Park and an AJC journalist will be among panelists Monday in a live stream program about Confederate monuments hosted by PBS Books and Georgia Public Broadcasting.

The program, “Filmmaker Talk: A discussion about the national fight over Confederate monuments,” includes filmmaker CJ Hunt, whose documentary “The Neutral Ground” explores fights over the future of Confederate monuments in New Orleans. Also appearing will be the Rev. Abraham Mosley, chairman of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association, author and history professor Karen Cox and Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Tyler Estep. The moderator will be Josie Duffy Rice, former president of The Appeal, a news outlet that covers the criminal justice system.

Estep has covered Atlanta debates over Confederate monuments, including the recent vote by the Stone Mountain board to begin changes at the park that is home to the world’s largest Confederate monument, the carving on the side of the granite mountain.

The online event will be available at 8 p.m. Monday on Facebook and pbsbooks.org/neutralground.

