Stone Mountain park board approves truth-telling exhibit, moving flags

“We are not going to be able to please everyone,” memorial association CEO Bill Stephens said. “Some are going to say that we went to far, some are going to say we didn’t go far enough. I think the answer is just to tell the truth.”

Stephens called the efforts the park’s “most dramatic move forward” since it opened in the ‘60s. That’s likely true, and the fact that such changes were even on the table marks a significant shift in the memorial association’s approach to the mountain.

But activists who have spent years calling for a reckoning at Stone Mountain hope there’s a lot more to come.

The changes approved Monday do not include renaming streets in the park that bear the names of Confederate leaders or altering or removing the carving itself, which many activists have pushed for.

Other initiatives previously pitched by Stephens — including renaming the park’s Confederate Hall building — were not addressed during Monday’s meeting but aren’t being abandoned, Stephens said.

“We want you to take what you have, clean it up, and let’s move on,” former DeKalb NAACP chairman John Evans said, calling for the carving to be removed and street names changed. “We’re just not gonna accept anything less than that.”

Under the resolution adopted Monday, the chair and vice chair of the memorial association board would appoint seven members to an advisory committee that will help shape the new museum exhibit contextualizing the carving.

Stephens said he envisions committee members including community leaders, local residents and historians. The adopted resolution anticipates it would be active for one year, starting July 1.

The CEO has said he hopes the museum exhibit will lay out the full history of the park and the carving.

The carving was started in the Jim Crow era and, like other Confederate monuments from the era, was intended to glorify white supremacy, historians recently told the AJC. Members of the second Ku Klux Klan, which was reborn on Stone Mountain in 1915, also had a role in the carving’s conception.

Foiled by financial issues and personal spats, the carving was abandoned in late 1920s. Work didn’t resume until after the state of Georgia bought the mountain in 1958.

Historians said the purchase was largely a reaction to federally mandated school integration and the Civil Rights movement.

The mostly completed carving was dedicated in 1970, more than a century after the end of the Civil War.

Financial concerns

Officials admit the changes currently being considered at the park are largely driven by financial concerns.

Herschend Family Entertainment, which has operated the park’s revenue-generating attractions since they were privatized in 1998, plans to pull out of Stone Mountain next summer. The Norcross-based company cited both COVID-19 and frequent clashes between Confederate groups, far right extremists and counter-protesters as reasons for ending their partnership with the park.

Stephens said he has spoken with several companies about taking over Herschend’s role and all said that “the Confederacy issue” needs to be addressed before they would consider doing so.

