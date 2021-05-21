Who is on the Stone Mountain Memorial Association board?

Rey Martinez: Business owner, Navy veteran and mayor of Loganville, the city of about 13,000 that’s split between Gwinnett and Walton counties. Vocal supporter of now-former President Donald Trump.

Carolyn Meadows: President of the National Rifle Association since 2019. Longtime figure in conservative Georgia politics and former Republican National Committee representative. Marietta native and former chairwoman of the memorial association’s board.

Abraham Mosley: Memorial association board member since 2019 and newly appointed chairman. Well-known community advocate from Athens, where he has pastored Mount Pleasant Baptist Church since 1974.

Roy Roberts: Monroe resident, former Walton County Commissioner and chairman of the Walton County Republican Party. Owner of Nunnally Farms, a cattle operation.

Christopher Sanders: Newly appointed member of the memorial association board and executive director of the East Metro Community Improvement District in eastern DeKalb County. Graduate of Redan High School and former assistant director at the Georgia Department of Revenue.

Ray Smith: Was board chair until Mosley’s recent appointment. Atlanta-based attorney who worked with Rudy Giuliani to argue Trump campaign’s election-related lawsuit in Georgia.

Joan Bostwick Thomas: Owner of Rental Real Estate in Monroe. Former trustee at George Walton Academy.

Mark Williams/Jeff Cown: As commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Williams is a board member by default. When Williams is unable to attend, Jeff Cown – director of DNR’S Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites division – serves as his designee on the board.