Whose images are depicted in granite on the side of Stone Mountain?

The historical carving on Stone Mountain is the only memorial to a trio of Southern men and their horses: Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy, on Blackjack, and Generals Robert E. Lee on Traveler and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson on Little Sorrel.
In the sculpture, Robert E. Lee is as tall as a nine-story building.
Jefferson Davis' thumb is the size of a sofa.
The man who carved the sculpture, Roy Faulkner, died in 2016 at the age of 84.
The carving measures 90 feet tall, 190 feet wide and 11 feet deep.