X

Whose images are depicted in granite on the side of Stone Mountain?

From left to right: Jeff Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson carved into the side of Stone Mountain. (AJC File)

DeKalb County | Updated 41 minutes ago

The historical carving on Stone Mountain is the only memorial to a trio of Southern men and their horses: Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy, on Blackjack, and Generals Robert E. Lee on Traveler and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson on Little Sorrel.

In the sculpture, Robert E. Lee is as tall as a nine-story building.

Jefferson Davis' thumb is the size of a sofa.

ExploreBig changes suggested for Stone Mountain Park's Confederate images

The man who carved the sculpture, Roy Faulkner, died in 2016 at the age of 84.

The carving measures 90 feet tall, 190 feet wide and 11 feet deep.

RELATED: Could Georgia sandblast the carving off the side of Stone Mountain?

RELATED: Stone Mountain is a monument to granite determination (AJC Archives)

Who was the man who carved Stone Mountain?

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.