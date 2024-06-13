Metro Atlanta

Walmart to close stores in Dunwoody and Marietta

Walmart is closing supercenter on Ashford Dunwoody and neighborhood market on Roswell Road

Nearly 400 Walmart employees will be affected by store closings in the metro Atlanta area next month. Officials announced Thursday the superstore on Ashford Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody and the neighborhood market on Roswell Road in Marietta will close for good July 12.

“This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a careful and thoughtful review process,” the company said. “We have nearly 5,000 stores across the U.S., and unfortunately, some do not meet our financial expectations. While our underlying business is strong, this store hasn’t performed as well as we hoped.”

Walmart to close all 51 health centers, including 17 in Georgia

Walmart announced the hundreds of employees affected by the closings will be paid through Sept. 20 and can transfer to other locations. Those who do not transfer will be offered severance pay. Pharmacy staff will be working with customers to get prescriptions transferred to other locations, as well.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our stores in Dunwoody, Ga. and Marietta, Ga.,” spokesperson Alicia Anger said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to serve them at one of the nine other locations across the area, on walmart.com and through delivery to their home or business.”

The announcement comes less than two months after Walmart said its health centers would be shuttering their doors nationwide. Of the 51 centers affected across five states, 17 of them were in Georgia.

Five years after unveiling the centers, the shopping chain said “there is not a sustainable business model for us to continue” Walmart Health or Walmart Health Virtual Care.

Report: Walmart to cut hundreds of corporate jobs, asks some to relocate

According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, the shopping titan that employees 1.6 million Americans is also cutting hundreds of corporate jobs across the country. Workers based out of Walmart’s smaller Atlanta, Dallas and Toronto offices have also been asked to relocate.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

