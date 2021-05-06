Funds from American Rescue Plan to help Atlanta balance budget, mayor says

The city is set to receive about $178 million in federal funds from the latest package, which was approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March. Atlanta hopes to use $62 million of that to supplement its general fund revenue for the fiscal year 2022 budget, which runs from July 2021 to June 2022, according to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ office. Local governments are allowed to use American Rescue Plan funds to replace lost revenue from the pandemic.

The city’s top financial officials presented the proposed budget to members of the City Council on Thursday. The Council is set to hold multiple budget hearings over the next several weeks before taking a vote this summer.