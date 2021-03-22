What the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus means for U.S., Georgia

The $1.9 trillion coronavirus recovery stimulus will leave a large impact on the nation and Georgia.
The largest chunk of the money — about 22% — will be used for direct payments of $1,400 to Americans who earn less than $75,000 per year or married couples who earn less than $150,000. But the legislation, which many Republicans say is bloated and punishes Georgia, includes money to extend unemployment benefits, aid state and local governments, and fund coronavirus testing, tracing and vaccine distribution.
Democrats say the money will help children, especially in families with low incomes, and cut the poverty rate. Here’s some of the notable programs and what they will cost taxpayers:
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is tracking the money coming into Georgia from the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package. Journalists from across the newsroom will document how the money is administered and spent, whether it accomplishes its goals and whether it creates any unintended consequences. It is part of our commitment to hold government accountable and show our readers how government action affects their lives. Our journalists work hard to be fair and will follow this complex story as it unfolds in the coming months and years.
Georgia state and local governments will receive a combined $8.4 billion. The state will receive about $4.6 billion, and Georgia’s 159 county governments will receive a combined $2.1 billion. An additional $1.4 billion will be distributed to 534 Georgia cities. The range is vast, with Atlanta on the books for $178 million and Edge Hill set for about $7,200. More than 190 cities will receive at least $1 million.
As Georgia and local governments decide how to spend the money, this section will be updated. Gov. Brian Kemp signed a tax cut into law that was temporarily put in doubt. Congress added a provision to the legislation preventing money from the stimulus being used for tax cuts. But Georgia’s cut was in the works before the bill was signed, and the U.S. Treasury Department said the ban would not apply to Georgia’s case.