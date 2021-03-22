What the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus means for U.S., Georgia

The largest chunk of the money — about 22% — will be used for direct payments of $1,400 to Americans who earn less than $75,000 per year or married couples who earn less than $150,000. But the legislation, which many Republicans say is bloated and punishes Georgia, includes money to extend unemployment benefits, aid state and local governments, and fund coronavirus testing, tracing and vaccine distribution.

Democrats say the money will help children, especially in families with low incomes, and cut the poverty rate. Here’s some of the notable programs and what they will cost taxpayers: