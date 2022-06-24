ajc logo
Fulton elections board set to meet, certify runoff results Monday

Ernest Baldwin lines up multilingual “I Voted” stickers at Unity Atlanta Church in Peachtree Corners on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, during the primary runoff. (Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Gray

Ernest Baldwin lines up multilingual "I Voted" stickers at Unity Atlanta Church in Peachtree Corners on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, during the primary runoff. (Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Gray

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Fulton County’s board of elections is slated to certify the results of the primary runoff election on Monday.

Voting officials reported a mostly quiet Election Day, which is good for a county being eyed by the state for a possible temporary takeover of their elections administration under the new Senate Bill 202.

Home to a tenth of all Georgia residents, Fulton County was key in each of the four statewide Democratic runoffs.

Charlie Bailey in his contest against Kwanza Hall for lieutenant governor nominee and in Janice Laws Robinson’s race against Raphael Baker for insurance commissioner nominee, each earned 16% of their victorious vote in Fulton.

Bee Nguyen beat Dee Dawkins-Haigler to become the secretary of state nominee with 17% of her vote coming from Fulton, as did William Boddie in his besting of Nicole Horn for labor commissioner nominee.

The only item on Monday’s agenda for the elections board is to certify the runoff results, but they could consider other items if board members wish. The meeting is scheduled to be held at 10 a.m. inside the Fulton government center’s assembly hall at 141 Pryor St. in downtown Atlanta. The meeting is expected to be streamed at www.youtube.com/c/FultonGovernmentTV.

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

