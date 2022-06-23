New head of Fulton economic development named

“He has been instrumental in the original creation and success of Select Fulton, helping to position the organization as a single point of contact for development services and transforming our workforce development division into a leader in Georgia,” Fulton County Manager Dick Anderson said in a prepared statement.

Abdullahi is known throughout county leadership for his thorough presentations and energy for economic development.

Before he was with the county, Abdullahi worked on economic development for the city of Alpharetta and Partnership Gwinnett.

He has a bachelor’s degree international relations from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in public policy from Georgia State University’s Andrew Young School of Policy Studies, according to the news release.