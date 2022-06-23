ajc logo
New head of Fulton economic development named

Samir Abdullahi was announced as the new Fulton County Director of Economic Development on Thursday, June 23, 2022. (Courtesy of Fulton County)

Samir Abdullahi was announced as the new Fulton County Director of Economic Development on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Companies are looking to settle in Fulton County now need to talk to Samir Abdullahi.

Abdullahi was named the Fulton County Director of Economic Development Thursday, according to a press release.

Abdullahi goes from deputy director to the head of Select Fulton, an agency that helps companies select a site for their business throughout Fulton. The press release boasted that Abdullahi has helped Visa, Cisco and Microsoft land in Fulton — which was a hub of technology and high property values long before February 2016 when county leaders formed the agency.

Select Fulton is different from the Development Authority of Fulton County, which for the last year has been working to rebuild public trust in the wake of an investigation from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution led to the ouster of the Authority’s leader and a slew of reforms to stop board members from receiving multiple per diem payments a day.

Part of leading Select Fulton means Abdullahi will also be tasked with continuing to improve the county’s workforce training program.

“He has been instrumental in the original creation and success of Select Fulton, helping to position the organization as a single point of contact for development services and transforming our workforce development division into a leader in Georgia,” Fulton County Manager Dick Anderson said in a prepared statement.

Abdullahi is known throughout county leadership for his thorough presentations and energy for economic development.

Before he was with the county, Abdullahi worked on economic development for the city of Alpharetta and Partnership Gwinnett.

He has a bachelor’s degree international relations from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in public policy from Georgia State University’s Andrew Young School of Policy Studies, according to the news release.

About the Author

Follow Ben Brasch on twitter

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

