During the December board meeting, Dhruv Batura, the X project lead, said the company could choose Portland, Oregon, for the project over Atlanta. Batura said X has shut down two other data centers as part of its recent cost-cutting efforts, but he said the company is looking to quickly get its AI technology online, regardless of the requested tax incentive, raising questions about whether the incentive is actually needed.

“Transparently, it’s very likely that we would start to put in some of these assets in the existing location (in Fulton County),” he said.

The social media platform, which is owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, owns and operates computer storage space with Qualified Technology Services (QTS) data center at 1025 Jefferson Street. The company’s AI startup called X.AI has already raised more than $130 million from investors, and X filed federal paperwork in December that it plans to raise up to $1 billion for the endeavor.

Musk recently sparked an advertiser boycott against X by endorsing an antisemitic post on the website, prompting a profanity-laden rant in November where he said the exodus could kill the company. The financial health of X was debated among DAFC board members before their vote last month, with disagreement over whether Musk’s status as the world’s richest man should factor into X’s tax abatement request.

DAFC officials said the X project would generate more than $16 million in new tax revenues over the next decade despite the requested incentive.

DAFC, also known as Develop Fulton, has faced intense scrutiny in recent years for granting incentives where critics contend they are not needed. Last year, tax breaks for data centers and other industrial projects have raised complaints.

The recent death of DAFC Chairman Marty Turpeau could play a role in how the board moves forward. Turpeau, 55, died last month following a brief illness. He was the fourth “no” vote that led to the tie, with one member absent. Following Turpeau’s death, the board has eight members, and all items need a majority to pass.

Turpeau was joined by Laura Kurlander-Nagel, Kyle Lamont and Erica Long in voting against the X request. State Sen. Brandon Beach, who has assumed temporary chairman duties, voted for the abatement along with Mike Bodker, Pinky Cole and Kwanza Hall. Board member Mike Looney was absent from the Dec. 5 meeting.

The authority approved nearly $112 million in tax breaks across eight projects last year.

Develop Fulton meeting

The board’s meeting is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Develop Fulton’s conference room at 141 Pryor Street SW, suite 2052. It will be available to stream on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/86783512933?pwd=anFnb1ZWSVllWDUxQS9wQVQ3eWFjQT09.