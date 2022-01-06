Dickens announces leaders of transition team, including Sam Massell, APS chief

“I am pleased to have this experienced and thoughtful group of individuals serving on my Administration’s transition team,” Dickens said in a statement, adding that Franklin and Gay’s “leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we build an administration focused on moving Atlanta forward and unifying our city.”

The team will come up with recommendations for Dickens focused on four subject areas: safe streets, ethics, youth and education, and neighborhood empowerment.

“Sharon and I are excited to work with Mayor Dickens and this dynamic group of leaders to bring to life many of the ideas we heard on the campaign trail, and some we did not,” Franklin said.

Given the short period of time between the election and the end of the year, it’s not uncommon for mayors to announce a full transition team shortly after taking office. Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced her transition team two weeks after taking the reins at City Hall in 2018. Some members went on to serve under her at City Hall.