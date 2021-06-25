DeKalb schools relax indoor mask rules for students, staff

Atlanta Public Schools spokesman Seth Coleman said Friday the system has not made a final determination on its mask policy for the fall semester.

Clayton County is the only school district in the metro area that said it will require students and staff to wear masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month tweaked its guidelines to say vaccinated individuals do not need to wear masks in most situations. A few days later, the CDC sent out an update advising schools to maintain COVID-19 mitigation efforts through the end of the school year.

DeKalb County schools said its change follows local governments lifting community restrictions and decreases in weekly COVID-19 cases around the county. Gov. Brian Kemp said the week of June 21 that he will lift the public health state of emergency on July 1.

The district said people can still choose to wear masks, and it encourages students and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.