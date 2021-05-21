Fulton County Schools to lift mask mandate on June 1

The district said that of its 8,600 employees who responded to a survey, 80% reported they are vaccinated. The district employs roughly 14,000 full- and part-time workers, according to its website.

“The cautious, measured approach FCS has undertaken throughout the school year has allowed us to provide in-person instruction with the least disruption possible. We plan to continue with this approach as we move into summer learning and the new 2021-22 school year in August,” the district’s statement said.

Fulton previously relaxed its mask rules, allowing students and employees who were engaged in outside activities such as recess to do so without covering their faces.

Cobb and Marietta school districts already relaxed mask requirements for vaccinated students and staff earlier this month.