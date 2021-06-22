Georgia governor to end public health state of emergency on July 1

Gov. Brian Kemp is set to lift the public health state of emergency roughly 15 months after lawmakers granted him broad new authorities to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor signed an executive order on Tuesday that ends his emergency powers on July 1, saying they are no longer needed as “more Georgians are getting vaccinated, our economic momentum is strong and people are getting back to normal.”
The emergency orders, ratified by lawmakers in an overwhelming vote in a special session in March 2020, gave his administration the ability to suspend state laws, take “direct” control of civil staffers, restrict travel and limit public gatherings.
It was the first time in state history a governor has issued such an emergency declaration, and Kemp said it was essential to have “all available resources” available to respond to an outbreak that was menacing the country.
In recent weeks, Kemp has also lifted a sweep of coronavirus restrictions that have been in place through much of the pandemic. His office said Tuesday he is preparing to outline a new set of rules next week that won’t require emergency powers.
Though most lawmakers backed granting Kemp the emergency powers, some powerful politicians had second thoughts about the scope of the authority. Several proposals were introduced this legislative session to limit how broadly Kemp and future state leaders can wield the far-reaching authority ahead of the next crisis.
