Gwinnett school district drops mask requirement

During the 2020-2021 school year, the district reported more than 5,000 cases of the coronavirus among students and staff.

The school district expects that some people will continue to wear masks for reasons including underlying health conditions, inability to be vaccinated or personal choice. Schools will keep planning mask breaks, the district said.

School district leaders will continue to monitor guidance from health experts and the state to make decisions about mitigation strategies for next school year, according to the website.

Explore Gwinnett school district is under special accreditation review

Gwinnett’s new policy applies to in-person summer school, which begins on the 14th, and to district headquarters, where almost 100 people caused a disturbance during a board of education meeting last month when they refused to wear masks or leave.