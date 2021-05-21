Cobb parents react to accreditation review of school district

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, quoted in a district news release after the review was announced, said he is confident that the organization that will find that the district is complying with its standards.

Cobb County School District Superintendent Chris Ragsdale speaks before a tour of McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, on Feb. 13, 2020. (Rebecca Wright for the AJC)

“While the district’s record speaks for itself, we know there is always room for growth in all areas, including effective board governance and interactions,” he said. “The district is committed to continuous improvement in meeting our obligations under Cognia, state law, and board policy.

Lisa Cheatham, a parent of two elementary school children, said Thursday that the school board should put politics aside and “make this county the absolutely number one county in the country that I know we can be.”

Another parent, Amy Henry, said the Democrats on the board have taken a radical approach to bring down the Cobb County School District.

“You’ve awoken mama bears across Cobb,” she said. “We are going to fight this.”

Heather Tolley-Bauer, a member of the grassroots group Watching the Funds-Cobb, said one of the things Cognia will investigate is the district’s responsiveness to parents who raise questions about policies and operations.

For months, Tolley-Bauer said she has asked during board meetings and in emails about AlertPoint, the system’s crisis management system that suffered a malfunction in February and placed all schools into lockdown. The district later said the issue was caused by a cyberattack that was enabled by a weak password created by an AlertPoint employee

Tolley-Bauer said the “ship has sailed” on how and why Cognia was brought into review the board and district.

“Literally, this board got us into this and literally this board is the only one who can get us out of this,” she said.