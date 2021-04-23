Cobb school district to undergo special review by accrediting agency

The Cobb County School District said Thursday it was notified by Cognia in February of the complaints, which center on the board of education’s governing practices. The district in late March sent a 10-page response to the complaints. Cognia also received similar complaints from community members and organizations, the district said.

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, quoted in a district news release, said the review is “unusual” since Cognia extended the district’s accreditation a little more than a year ago. He said the district will cooperate with Cognia’s review, and is confident that the organization that will find that the district is complying with its standards.

“While the district’s record speaks for itself, we know there is always room for growth in all areas, including effective board governance and interactions,” he said. “The district is committed to continuous improvement in meeting our obligations under Cognia, state law, and board policy.