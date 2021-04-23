Cobb school district to undergo special review by accrediting agency

The accrediting agency for the Cobb County Schools will conduct a special review of system’s governing practices, according to the district.
Cognia Accreditation Services will carry out its investigation at the request of the school board’s Democratic members: Charisse Davis, Jaha Howard and Leroy “Tre” Hutchins.
According to a letter written to Cognia in January, the three members say they have sent written requests to the entire board and superintendent, requesting to add discussions about early literacy rates, support for employees and board training to meeting agendas.
The members say they did not receive a response to their letter and the requested topics were not added to the following meeting agenda, which they say violates Cognia’s standards for school boards.
“The continued silencing of board members who would like to not only talk about positives, but also publicly address challenges, continues,” the members wrote.
The Cobb County School District said Thursday it was notified by Cognia in February of the complaints, which center on the board of education’s governing practices. The district in late March sent a 10-page response to the complaints. Cognia also received similar complaints from community members and organizations, the district said.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, quoted in a district news release, said the review is “unusual” since Cognia extended the district’s accreditation a little more than a year ago. He said the district will cooperate with Cognia’s review, and is confident that the organization that will find that the district is complying with its standards.
“While the district’s record speaks for itself, we know there is always room for growth in all areas, including effective board governance and interactions,” he said. “The district is committed to continuous improvement in meeting our obligations under Cognia, state law, and board policy.