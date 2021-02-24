District says cyber attack prompted ‘code red’ lockdown of Cobb schools

The Cobb County School District is investigating a malfunction of its emergency alert system, saying it was a “targeted, external attack” that placed all 112 of its schools on lockdown.
The district’s AlertPoint system reportedly malfunctioned on Feb. 2 when employees received a message indicating an active alarm. The district said Wednesday that while the alarm was false, staff members placed all schools and campuses into a code red lockdown, which “led to a high degree of anxiety for some students and staff.”
The event led to several parents emailing Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and Board of Education members asking for details about the alarm system provided by Kennesaw-based AlertPoint.
Following the incident, Cobb schools said it began investigating and found the alarm was intentionally set off and was “uniquely limited to the AlertPoint system.” The district requested the help of the Cobb County Police Department’s Technology Based Crimes Unit, which started its investigation of the alarm being triggered by a possible cyber attack.
A press release by Cobb schools stated, “While we cannot currently provide further detail as the investigation continues into the ‘who’ and ‘why’ of the attack, we have been given permission to share the Technology Based Crimes Unit’s conclusion that the false alarm signal occurred through a targeted, external attack of CCSD’s AlertPoint system.”
Cobb County schools has about 107,000 students enrolled, making it Georgia’s second largest district.
“We do not yet know the motives of those attacking the District’s AlertPoint system,” the school district said. “However, it appears the crime was committed to disrupt education across the district, create district-wide chaos, and produce anxiety in the district’s students, parents, and staff. This was not a ‘prank,’ nor will it be treated like one.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department’s tip line (770) 499-4111 or the Cobb school district police department’s tip line at (470) 689-0298.