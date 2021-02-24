District says cyber attack prompted ‘code red’ lockdown of Cobb schools

The district’s AlertPoint system reportedly malfunctioned on Feb. 2 when employees received a message indicating an active alarm. The district said Wednesday that while the alarm was false, staff members placed all schools and campuses into a code red lockdown, which “led to a high degree of anxiety for some students and staff.”

The event led to several parents emailing Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and Board of Education members asking for details about the alarm system provided by Kennesaw-based AlertPoint.