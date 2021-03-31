Cyberattack on Cobb schools enabled by weak password, police say

At the time of the incident, Cobb schools officials said an AlertPoint system “malfunction” caused employees to receive a message indicating an active alarm. That led staff members to place all schools and campuses into a code red lockdown, which the district said “led to a high degree of anxiety for some students and staff.”

After investigating the incident, the district later said the alarm was intentionally set off and was likely a targeted attack” on its AlertPoint system.

The district began using the system in 2017. It has praised AlertPoint’s technology, which allows teachers and staff to alert officials of any emergencies within schools.

“We do not yet know the motives of those attacking the district’s AlertPoint system,” the school district said Feb. 24 in a statement. “However, it appears the crime was committed to disrupt education across the district, create district-wide chaos, and produce anxiety in the district’s students, parents, and staff. This was not a ‘prank,’ nor will it be treated like one.”

Delk said the police department is using the Cobb incident to encourage people and companies to create strong passwords, particularly when they are guarding sensitive information. Strong passwords use a combination of capital and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols.

Delk also said people and businesses should change their passwords often and avoid using passwords that would be easy for someone to guess based on their lives.

“A lot of people are using these simple passwords and I think that’s what happened in this case,” he said.

Anyone with information about the AlertPoint investigation is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department’s tip line (770) 499-4111 or the Cobb school district police department’s tip line at (470) 689-0298.