Clayton County Schools seeking bus drivers in Wednesday transportation fair

Clayton County Schools leaders are hoping they can find residents interested in driving buses or being bus monitors for the south metro Atlanta district.

The school system is holding a transportation hiring fair today 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Garden Walk Transportation Complex, 6234 Garden Walk Boulevard, in Riverdale. The district is seeking applicants who are 21 years old or older, have a driver’s license, a high school diploma or GED and are authorized to work in the United States.

The fair comes as Clayton Schools, like many districts in metro Atlanta, is struggling to fill vacant bus driver positions. Clayton in recent weeks warned parents of middle school and high school students to expect after-school bus delays for the first two weeks of the new academic year because of the driver shortage.

The district said that in an effort to make sure that elementary school students are on the proper bus at the end of the school day, it was delaying departure times when buses will leave schools with the area’s youngest children. That extra time spent with elementary schoolers means buses for middle and high schools will depart later at the end of the school day.

Clayton County students returned to class for the 2023-2024 academic year on August 2.

Starting pay for Clayton County Schools bus drivers is $22.93 an hour and $16.77 for bus monitors, the district said. Workers are guaranteed six hours a day of work, with extra hours available, county school leaders said.