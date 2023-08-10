BreakingNews
Clayton County to host reception to welcome new superintendent Anthony Smith

Credit: Jenni Girtman

By
39 minutes ago
Clayton County will hold a reception today to welcome Anthony Smith as the new superintendent of the south metro Atlanta community’s superintendent of schools.

The event is set for at 6 p.m. at the Morrow Center, 1180 Southlake Circle, Morrow, GA 30260.

Smith was named superintendent in late June after serving as the district’s interim leader since near the end of last year. Smith has held several positions in the district, including area superintendent, assistant superintendent of schools and middle and high school principal, according to his biography on the district’s website.

The district’s new leader also has a master’s of science in educational leadership from Jacksonville State University; an educational specialist degree in educational leadership from Columbus State University; and a doctorate of education in educational leadership from Georgia Southern University.

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

