Clayton County leaders to unveil school priorities in “Blueprint” tour

Clayton County Schools is launching a “Blueprint Series Tour” to talk to parents and stakeholders about the south metro Atlanta district’s plans and goals.

The meetings, which kick off Tuesday, will be led by Superintendent Anthony Smith, who will share his vision for the school system and strategic priorities.

“Join us as we come together to ‘Build a Better Tomorrow, Today,’ and co-create a promising future for our students, teachers, families and community members,” the district said in a news release.

All meetings will begin at 6 p.m. The first will be Tuesday at Lovejoy High School, followed by a meeting August 21 at Mundy’s Mill High School. Other dates: August 23, Forest Park High School; August 24, Christian Fellowship Baptist Church; and August 30 at Morrow High School.

Further dates: September 6, Drew High School; September 12, Jonesboro High School; September 18, Mount Zion High School; and September 26, Riverdale High School.