Charity drive will collect back-to-school backpacks and supplies

North Fulton Community Charities is gearing up for its annual donation drive for new backpacks and school supplies.
The charity in July will be collecting new backpacks filled with supplies for students to start the school year, which begins for Fulton County Schools Aug. 5.
Sherri Morgan, director of development for NFCC, said donated backpacks and school supplies help ease the “strain on families who are barely getting by” financially.
“When our supporters purchase quality backpacks and supplies, they help local children return to school excited ... and fully equipped for academic success,” Morgan said in a statement.
North Fulton Community Charities assists people in Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park and Roswell. A list of school supplies needed and information on additional financial donations is available on the charity’s website.
Last year’s backpack donations totaled 1,083 new bags filled with school supplies for 412 families in need, according to the organization.
Backpacks and supplies can be dropped off from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, July 22-24 at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, 180 Academy Street, Alpharetta.
