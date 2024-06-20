Charity drive will collect back-to-school backpacks and supplies

North Fulton Community Charities is gearing up for its annual donation drive for new backpacks and school supplies.

The charity in July will be collecting new backpacks filled with supplies for students to start the school year, which begins for Fulton County Schools Aug. 5.

Sherri Morgan, director of development for NFCC, said donated backpacks and school supplies help ease the “strain on families who are barely getting by” financially.