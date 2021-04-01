Biden supports moving MLB All-Star game out of Georgia

Biden told ESPN on the eve of MLB’s opening day that people look to professional baseball players as examples.

“They’re leaders,” Biden said. “Look at what happened with the NBA, as well. Look what’s happened across the board. The very people who were victimized the most are the people who are the leaders in these various sports, and it’s just not right. This is Jim Crow on steroids.”

The National Basketball Association in 2016 pulled its All-Star game out of Charlotte over a state bathroom law that was criticized for being anti-transgender.