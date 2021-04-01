Biden supports moving MLB All-Star game out of Georgia

President Joe Biden would “strongly support” moving Major League Baseball’s All-Star game out of Georgia because of the state’s new voting law, according to an interview Biden gave to ESPN on Wednesday.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp last week signed a sweeping, 98-page elections law that has been widely condemned by voting rights advocates for unfairly targeting traditionally disenfranchised voters.
The All-Star game is scheduled for July 13 at the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park in Cobb County. The MLB and its players union are reportedly discussing the possibility of moving the game elsewhere.
Similar pieces of voting legislation are being considered in other state’s with Republican controlled state capitols following a national election that gave Democrats control of the White House and U. S. Senate.
Georgia State Senate Bill 202 adds restrictions to absentee and early voting, more stringent voter identification requirements and prohibitions on non-election workers handing out water or food to people in line at the polls.
Biden told ESPN on the eve of MLB’s opening day that people look to professional baseball players as examples.
“They’re leaders,” Biden said. “Look at what happened with the NBA, as well. Look what’s happened across the board. The very people who were victimized the most are the people who are the leaders in these various sports, and it’s just not right. This is Jim Crow on steroids.”
The National Basketball Association in 2016 pulled its All-Star game out of Charlotte over a state bathroom law that was criticized for being anti-transgender.