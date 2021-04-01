Faith leaders plan April 7 boycott over Georgia voting law

Jackson said he still hoped to meet virtually or have conversations with the three CEOs of Delta Air Lines, Coke and Home Depot. He said he spoke with James Quincey, Coca-Cola’s chief executive, by Zoom on Wednesday and they plan to talk more next week.

Voting rights advocates have criticized business leaders for being silent or not speaking forcibly enough against the legislation.

The top executives at Delta and Coke this week issued stronger statements about the new election law, calling it “unacceptable.” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a note to employees that the law was “based on a lie” of widespread voter fraud in last November’s election. Quincey also called the law “unacceptable” and “wrong.”

Officials found no evidence of widespread election fraud, a notion which former President Donald Trump and his supporters have falsely and aggressively pushed.

The AME’s 6th District is also a plaintiff in one of three lawsuits challenging the Republican-backed law. There has been a call to move the MLB All-Star game out of Cobb County due to the voting law, a move President Joe Biden said he supports.

The faith community, Black churches in particular, played a big role in get-out-the-vote efforts along with voter rights organizations. Some churches provided transportation to the polls and provided water and snacks to those waiting in line.

The new law would restrict public volunteers from passing out water or food to voters in line, along with impose voter ID requirements and limit drop boxes, among other restrictions.

“We don’t want to have to fight, but the fight is in us,” said the Rev. Lee May, former DeKalb County CEO, citing the record turnout for November’s election. “We don’t want to have to fight, but the fight is not for us, it’s for the people.”

Jackson said companies can avoid the April 7 boycott by taking several steps, including publicly stating their opposition to the Georgia voting legislation, Senate Bill 202, and calling for legislatures in other states to rescind their actions in introducing elections bills Jackson said would greatly restrict voting. Corporate leaders should also state their opposition to similar legislation in other states and withhold financial support to candidates and parties that vote for and support such legislation, Jackson said.

In a USA Today opinion piece, Georgia Democrat and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, the founder of Fair Fight, wrote that companies have to be on the right side of history on voting issues.

She said history has proved economic boycotts work and people have the right to boycott.

She acknowledged, though, that they can be “complicated affairs that require a long-term commitment to action,” Abrams wrote this week. “I have no doubt that voters of color, particularly Black voters, are willing to endure the hardships of boycotts. But I don’t think that’s necessary — yet.”