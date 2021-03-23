Atlanta Braves hopeful that full capacity crowds resume by June

The Atlanta Braves estimate that Truist Park will be operating at 100 percent capacity by June and that 100,000 people will attend events as part of Major League Baseball’s All Star game, which the Braves will host in July.
Longtime Braves’ executive Mike Plant told Cobb County commissioners on Tuesday that the Mid-Summer Classic will be “the first global event” to be held with a full-capacity crowd since the pandemic took hold last year.
The game will be held at Truist Park on July 13.
Plant made his remarks during a commission work session. Commissioners are expected to vote Tuesday night on providing $2 million in support of the event, mostly for public safety costs.
“We believe it’s probably first probably global event that will take place in North America since the pandemic,” said Plant, president and CEO of the Braves Development Company.