Bickers defense seeks mistrial as witness said to plead Fifth

Prosecutors allege Alexander helped Bickers funnel contracts to Elvin “E.R.” Mitchell and Charles P. Richards after Bickers left City Hall in 2013.

The men, owners of two local Atlanta construction companies, received more than $17 million in city contracts between 2010 and 2014 allegedly with the help of Bickers, who was the city’s director of human services from 2010 to 2013. Both Mitchell and Richards have told prosecutors they paid Bickers a combined $2 million in bribes for steering the business their way.

Prosecutors have said Alexander used money provided to her by Bickers to buy personal items and pay off $30,000 in debt.

“We had no indication that anyone was going to ask for the Fifth,” said Goldberg, adding that the defense had filed motions to determine if witnesses were considering that as an option. “This is exactly what we were trying to prevent.”

Alexander, a former operations director for Atlanta’s public works department during the period when the alleged bribes occurred, is now deputy commissioner in the Atlanta Department of Transportation. She was placed on paid administrative leave last week after officials in the mayor’s office learned of her alleged involvement in the scheme.

The request for mistrial came on Day 4 of the trial in which the prosecution ramped up its number of witnesses, including representatives of two snow removal companies, a Wells Fargo banker and a former senior policy advisor of transportation for the city.

Courtroom observers included a group from Emmanuel Baptist Church, where Bickers is pastor. They held a prayer circle with their embattled leader during one of the morning breaks.

Witnesses for the prosecution, citing emails the federal government entered as evidence, testified that Alexander directed business to Mitchell’s construction firm, Cascade Building Systems, after the Jan. 29, 2014 snowstorm that crippled Atlanta.

The witnesses, which include former Atlanta Commissioner of Public Works Richard Mendoza and Rita Braswell, an administrative program manager in the public works department, said Alexander authorized Mitchell’s company for the work even though it was not one of five that had been contracted in 2011 to clear roads in future snow emergencies.

Some of the companies on the approved list were contacted to remove snow from the Jan. 29 storm as well as a second round of precipitation several days later in February. But they never were called into duty, company representatives said.

Findling, however, said there were other companies that were not on the approved list that received contracts for cleanup, including Thrasher, a company that received $1.2 million for its work during the 2014 snow storms.