Atlanta parks department sets road map for the next decade

The city also has a new tool that uses data and mapping to identify disparities in the parks system and helps pinpoint ways to eliminate them through park investments and improvements in specific neighborhoods.

“Atlanta is growing, and our parks and recreation system must keep up with residents’ needs; from improving maintenance in existing facilities, offering exceptional recreational programming, connecting trails, greenways, and nature preserves, expanding biking and walking trails, and of course maintaining the incredible Atlanta Beltline,” department Commissioner John Dargle said in a statement.

Implementation of the master plan is set to start next year.

The full master plan is available online.