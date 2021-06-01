How much access to parks do Atlantans have? City’s ranking drops in new study

More than 70% of Atlanta residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park, according to a new study. But the amount of park space a person has access to differs based on the income and racial makeup of their neighborhood.
Last week, The Trust for Public Land released their latest “ParkScore” rankings, which analyzes park access in 100 cities across the country.
Atlanta’s standing in the ranking dropped from 40th last year to 49th this year. The top three cities for parks were Washington, D.C., St. Paul, Minn. and Minneapolis. The study is based on park access, public spending, equity, acreage and amenities.
Atlanta has 416 parks, according to the report. The percentage of Atlantans living 10 minutes from a park, 72%, is higher than the national median of 55%. Just 6% of city-owned land in Atlanta is used for parks and recreation, compared to the median of 15%.
The study identified gaps in the amount of park space accessible to residents when broken down by income and race.
Predominantly white neighborhoods in Atlanta, for example, have access to nearly 50% more park space per person than mostly Black neighborhoods. And low-income neighborhoods have access to 32% less park space per person than high-income areas.
The report notes that Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has signed onto the 10-Minute Walk Campaign, which works to provide access to parks for all residents.
The full study and ranking is available online.