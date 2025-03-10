Atlanta names new Department of Watershed commissioner

The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper also filed a federal lawsuit last year over pollution from the R.M. Clayton plant.

The department also has a history of leadership issues. Former Watershed Commissioner Jo Ann Macrina was sentenced to more than four years in prison in April 2023 after being found guilty of conspiracy and federal program bribery.

Credit: Ben Hendren Credit: Ben Hendren

Eyerly began his career three decades ago as a utility operator and will start his new job in April, and Al Wiggins Jr. has been promoted to senior adviser to the chief operating officer.

While working in Houston, Eyerly oversaw the city’s own 15-year, $9 billion wastewater consent decree with the federal government, and he managed Houston Water — a combined utility system with 13,500 miles of water and wastewater piping that serves 5.4 million people.

Houston Public Media reported last month that Eyerly was leading that city’s Public Works effort to amass $15 billion for a new water plant and wastewater improvements to prevent what he called a “catastrophic failure.”

“Atlanta’s infrastructure is critical to our city’s continued growth and prosperity, demanding visionary and experienced leadership to transform our systems,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “Gregory’s proven expertise in public works and water infrastructure positions him ideally to lead this essential transformation, ensuring a sustainable and reliable future for Atlanta.”

Eyerly is chair of the Utilities Management Committee for the National Association of Clean Water Agencies and is a national leader in adopting artificial intelligence and smart technologies to streamline and improve utility operations and service delivery, according to the mayor’s office.

“Having started as an entry-level front-line utility operator over 30 years ago, to being the Director of Houston Water, the largest city managed water & wastewater utility in U.S., I am excited to return to Georgia and move to Atlanta and bring a wide range of experiences and successes to be a part of Mayor Dickens team,” Eyerly said in a statement.

Last May, Dickens announced a number of changes to key cabinet positions which included firing Mikita Browning, the former watershed commissioner, who was replaced by Wiggins in the interim.

During the search for a permanent watershed leader, the city was shaken by a series of severe water main breaks that left thousands of residents without drinking water. The incident forced residents to boil water for days and shuttered businesses that had no water at all.

The water crisis highlighted the need to overhaul Atlanta’s water system as the city’s population continues to grow, and as preparations are made for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Officials have enlisted the help of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is slated to conduct a $1 million assessment of the city’s water pipes.

Credit: John Spink Credit: John Spink

Atlanta watershed officials said this month that work on the consent decree is far from complete. The department has put in a request to the Environmental Protection Agency for another extension after already being awarded 13 more years to get the job done.

But Wiggins told council members that, with uncertainty fueled by the Trump administration changes, they don’t expect good news.

“We’re moving forward as if the answer will be ‘no,’ ” he said.