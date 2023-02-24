Ex-Atlanta watershed official gets 4 years in prison for bribery scandal

Macrina was offered a job in exchange for her actions, the DOJ said. She also accepted $10,000 in cash, a diamond ring, a room at a luxury hotel in Dubai and landscaping work at her home from the firm’s executive vice president, either directly or through another employee of the firm.

Macrina also began working for the firm after her city job ended. The firm and its executive vice president paid Macrina $30,000 in four separate payments between June 2016 and September 2016, according to the DOJ.

“Jo Ann Macrina was entrusted to safeguard the water supply for millions of Atlanta residents, but instead resorted to corruption by steering work to a city contractor in exchange for cash, luxury items and a lucrative job offer,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement.

James E. Dorsey, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation, Atlanta Field Office said in a statement that Macrina’s sentence serves notice to public officials that they are not above the law and will be held accountable for using public funds for their own use.

“Macrina exploited her position to feed her own greed,” Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said in a statement.

Farley added that “this case is especially disturbing because she was the head of a department. This conviction reflects our continuing commitment to root out corruption and bring to justice those who abuse positions of power.”

Macrina is one of several former city officials embroiled in the federal government’s years-long corruption probe of Atlanta City Hall. In March 2022, Pastor Mitzi Bickers, a former city insider, was found guilty for operating a cash-for-contracts scheme at City Hall. U.S. District Court Judge Jones sentenced Bickers to 14 years in prison.

In 2017, Atlanta procurement chief Adam Smith plead guilty to taking more than $30,000 in payoffs from an unnamed company doing business with the city. He received a 27-month prison sentence. Jafari, who is awaiting trial, faces charges on a staggering 51 counts of conspiratorial bribery, bribery, witness tampering and tax evasion, among other alleged crimes.