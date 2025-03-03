Atlanta District 11 council member files paperwork for president bid

The southwest Atlanta council member filed campaign finance paperwork with the state last week, meaning her district seat will also be wide open in November. The Overstreet decision makes three incumbent council members who are not seeking to retain their seats — Amir Farokhi (Districts 2), Howard Shook (District 7) and Overstreet.



When Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was elected, he faced the daunting task of reducing the city’s crime rates that had spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As he enters the final year of his first-term in office, he has a lot to celebrate. The mayor announced during his annual “State of the City” address on Feb. 25 that Atlanta’s homicide rate has dropped 26% since 2022.

And on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast last week, the mayor announced that throughout the month of February, the city only saw three homicides total — that’s compared to 13 homicides in February 2024.

The mayor said the last time the city had only three homicides in one month was more than a decade ago.

“That means more people are alive,” he said. “We’re going to keep doing that — next year I want to be the safest major city in America.”

Dickens pointed to his administration’s efforts to bring down youth crime, the city’s public awareness campaign against domestic violence, and law enforcement’s crack down on drug operations and the city’s bolstered police force.

“These things are very real and critical,” he said.



Atlanta has been locked in a lengthy consent decree with the federal government since 1998 to improve its wastewater systems that were found to have violated Clean Water Act standards. The legal agreement is set to expire in 2027.

But the overhaul of Atlanta’s sewer system is far from complete and officials with the Department of Watershed Management said that the city has already requested another extension after already being awarded 13 more years to get the job done.

Interim Watershed Commissioner Al Wiggins, Jr. — who has served in the temporary role since March 2024 — told council members last week that the department is still waiting on a response from the federal Environmental Protection Agency. But they don’t expect good news.

“We’re moving forward as if the answer will be no,” he said. “If that extension is granted, it will help tremendously, but we have no concerns about being able to be compliance.

“It will be a huge effort — pretty much no room for error,” he added.

DeKalb County informed federal and state regulators Dec. 31 that it needs a 10-year extension for the 2027 deadline for its’ sewer system consent decree. Attorneys for the regulators blasted the request in a court filing and said DeKalb could be subject to $10 million fines for each year they miss.

In Atlanta, the city is not only still working to get its sewer system up to federal standards, but is also undergoing a major assessment of its water pipes after a series of severe main breaks caused a weeklong water outage last May.

In the wake of the crisis, Dickens enlisted the help of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers which is scheduled to spearhead a $1 million study of how best to revamp the outdated system.

“The federal government is critical for this, because the size of the problem is in the billions,” Dickens said recently. “And we can’t expect local governments to repair billion-dollar infrastructure on our own financially, it would cost us too much money.”

But even the status of the water system study is uncertain under the Trump administration. Atlanta’s mayor said that without help from Washington, D.C. the repairs may force the city to hike its water rates.

“We’re counting on some thoughtfulness and compassion, because if the city doesn’t have good water, that means that a part of America, not just a part of Atlanta, doesn’t have good water distribution,” Dickens said. “I think the White House should care about America’s cities.”