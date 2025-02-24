DeKalb watershed director retires amid missed deadlines, new CEO

Breaking: Head of Stacey Abrams-founded New Georgia Project to step down
Reginald Wells, then-interim director of the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management, uses a large diagram to discuss the water main break on Buford Highway at the Doraville City Council Chambers Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Doraville, Ga. PHOTO / JASON GETZ
32 minutes ago

DeKalb County Watershed Management Director David Hayes has retired, the county announced Monday.

Hayes worked for the DeKalb watershed department for about 30 years and led it since 2021.

DeKalb County has been in hot water with state and federal regulators since then-CEO Michael Thurmond notified them on New Year’s Eve that the county would not meet a 2027 deadline to fix its sewers pursuant to a settlement for Clean Water Act violations. CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson took office the next day.

Cochran-Johnson appointed Hayes’ predecessor, Reginald D. Wells, to replace him.

“Reginald Wells brings a wealth of expertise and a deep understanding of water infrastructure management,” she said in a news release. “As we transition leadership following David Hayes’ dedicated service, we are confident that Reginald’s vision and strategic approach will help DeKalb County continue providing reliable, high-quality water services to our residents.”

Wells led the department from early 2018 to August 2021. As part of his duties, he spearheaded initiatives to ensure compliance with the Clean Water Act settlement agreement, known as a consent decree. He most recently served as assistant commissioner for Atlanta’s watershed department.

Wells has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering technology from Georgia Southern University and multiple professional licenses.

He will oversee the DeKalb watershed department’s capital improvement program, most recently estimated to cost $4 billion.

“His leadership will be pivotal in modernizing the county’s systems and meeting the needs of a growing population,” the news release states.

The change in leadership comes only days after the DeKalb police chief stepped down and said she was forced out.

DeKalb County last month asked a federal judge for a 10-year extension, until 2037, to fix the sewer system, which is prone to spills that threaten residents’ health. The county could be fined up to $100 million for blowing the deadline.

The judge ordered the county to prepare a report by mid-March detailing the remaining work that must be done.

To fund improvements to the sewers and the deteriorating drinking water system, county commissioners are considering a plan to more than double water and sewer rates over the next decade.

