City of Atlanta has nearly $200M in delinquent water bills

The practice has come with a massive price tag: as of June 2023, the city has racked up a total delinquent balance of about $197.8 million from about 54,000 residents across the city who haven’t paid their water bills.

And of the nearly $200 million in outstanding payments, $137 million is from water accounts that are still active.

The eyebrow-raising findings from the auditor’s office were finalized last month and presented to Atlanta City Council members during the Community Development and Human Services committee meeting Tuesday.

“We undertook this audit because the Department of Watershed Management has not consistently enforced collections since 2010,” Ijegayehu Jones, with the auditor’s office, told council members. “City Council expressed concerns about collections and the amount of uncollectible debt the department has not yet written off.”

According to the audit, the watershed department terminated service for only 737 accounts from 2010 to 2022.

Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms suspended water shutoffs for delinquent payments in March 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The moratorium ended in May 2021, “however, the (watershed) department did not immediately resume service termination for nonpayment until February 2023,” the report says.

Watershed Commissioner Mikita Browning said the department has actively been working to mediate the outstanding balances.

“The resumption of shutoffs has resulted in more customers paying on time and in full,” she said. “As you know, we have 200,000-plus accounts to tackle and we’re taking one bite at a time appropriately to ensure that as many of our customers come into compliance” as possible.

In January of last year, city officials also announced the end to the F.L.O.A.T. (Flexible Levels, Options, and Affordable Terms) assistance program that offered an incentive to single-family residential customers with past due accounts to settle the outstanding charges and avoid water shutoff.

But the program only helped rectify around $12 million in outstanding balances, according to the audit.

The Watershed Department is able to write-off uncollectible debt, however, hasn’t gone through the legislative process to do so since 2019.

The auditor’s office identified more than 21,000 accounts with outstanding balances totaling around $64 million that may meet the parameters for a write-off. After six years, the ability to write-off the delinquent balances drops drastically.

Council member Alex Wan, former chair of the finance committee, said he recognizes that the watershed department walks a fine line between the customer’s ability to pay and the city’s need to collect outstanding dues.

“If our outstanding balance is almost $200 million …that — pardon the pun — is almost the equivalent of taking the tax dollars we’re getting and just letting it go down the drain for a year,” he said. “We’ve got to keep that in perspective on how big this is.”

City Auditor Amanda Noble said she did believe that the department was working to alleviate the problem but the inconsistent shutoffs has some Atlanta residents feeling accustomed to free water services.

“Because, as we said in the report, there was a culture among some people who probably can afford to pay just not paying because nobody is going to do anything about it,” she said.

Since the watershed department resumed shutoffs, the report found, only 292 residential accounts have been shut off as of July 2023.