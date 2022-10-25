Atlanta mayor fields crime concerns at town hall in Buckhead

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

The Dickens administration also fielded questions concerning zoning, infrastructure, the Beltline, homelessness, and pickleball courts, among other topics.

When Dickens ran for office last year, the Democrat campaigned on a promise to not only address crime, but to also prevent the creation of Buckhead City.

Citing frustration with the city’s declines in police manpower and city services, the Buckhead City Committee wanted state leaders to pass legislation for Buckhead residents to vote to split from the city this year. The secession would strip away an estimated $232 million in tax revenue and create a new overwhelmingly white city with 20% of Atlanta’s population.

The movement was buried this year in back-to-back pronouncements from Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston, who each refused to support the secession effort in February.

But on Monday, Susan Pryor told the administration Buckhead residents still don’t feel safe. Peachtree Battle resident Harold Hudson said he lives 100 yards away from where 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart was fatally shot amid a carjacking this month.

“I didn’t see this in any mathematical presentation, but where are we at with hiring more policemen,” said Hudson, eliciting cheers and applause.

Atlanta has 1,500 sworn officers with 140 in training. Schierbaum says they have the largest law enforcement agency in the state even though the police department is short 535 officers. Schierbaum also said Eberhart’s killer was arrested in Alabama in the victim’s pickup truck.

“Your police department’s doing its job, but I can’t say the courtroom is doing its job,” Schierbaum said.

Dickens urged residents to hold the Fulton County courts accountable by participating in the Court Watch Atlanta program, which lets residents watch criminal trials.

“Give a little grace when we don’t get it exactly right on the first go around,” Dickens said. “I don’t care if you live in Buckhead or Adamsville or Cascade because as a matter of fact, in 1952, all of those communities came into the city at the exact same time. We can’t unscramble this egg.”