State GOP leaders scuttle Buckhead secession push in 2022

And some Republicans are distancing themselves from Bill White, the head of the cityhood movement, after a spate of controversies that included a social media post amplifying a racist message and another this week peddling false conspiracy theories about the death of the widely respected head of MARTA.

Duncan, who holds considerable power over what legislation reaches a vote, told the AJC on Thursday that he sidelined the legislation this year because “some important questions” have yet to be answered by White and other cityhood leaders.

“What is the strategy to stem crime? What is the strategy to deal with Atlanta public schools in the city’s footprint? What are the finance ideas around the bond package?” Duncan asked. “Those questions haven’t been answered.”

Supporters, who say cityhood would help combat violent crime and meet the needs of residents, must now go back to the drawing board. White said in a recent interview that he is playing the long game.

“There are moments where you get excited and jump up and down. There are moments that you realize you have to wait. be patient,” White said, adding: This ain’t going away at all.”

Ralston, meanwhile, said he’ll be closely watching Dickens’ efforts to combat crime.

“I’m hopeful that Mayor Dickens recognizes the importance of the problem, and I’m inclined to believe that he does. But we’ll be back next year if things haven’t changed a lot,” said Ralston. “I’m looking for some forceful, vigorous action on the part of the city to tackle that problem.”

Staff writers J.D. Capelouto and Tamar Hallerman contributed to this article.