State GOP leaders scuttle Buckhead secession push in 2022

The effort to pass a Buckhead cityhood referendum this year has been effectively scuttled after House Speaker David Ralston joined a growing chorus of Republicans who will give new Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens time to curb violent crime before considering legislation to break Atlanta into two.
The Republican’s comments Friday came after Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced his opposition to the measure in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Ralston said he had no other choice but to take the stance after Duncan, the president of the Senate, put the effort in “pause mode” until 2023.
“It takes two chambers to pass a bill. The Senate was very clear and I respect their decision,” Ralston said. “The problem of how we got here is not solved – that being the crime problem – and I’m going to be watching to see what actions are taken by the leadership of the city of Atlanta.”
It’s the most devastating blow yet to an initiative that’s been flagging for weeks.
Dozens of the most powerful businesses in Buckhead urged lawmakers this month to oppose the secession or remove the heart of the neighborhood’s center from the proposed boundaries, and the chances of passage were already dimming before Duncan’s remarks.
And some Republicans are distancing themselves from Bill White, the head of the cityhood movement, after a spate of controversies that included a social media post amplifying a racist message and another this week peddling false conspiracy theories about the death of the widely respected head of MARTA.
Duncan, who holds considerable power over what legislation reaches a vote, told the AJC on Thursday that he sidelined the legislation this year because “some important questions” have yet to be answered by White and other cityhood leaders.
“What is the strategy to stem crime? What is the strategy to deal with Atlanta public schools in the city’s footprint? What are the finance ideas around the bond package?” Duncan asked. “Those questions haven’t been answered.”
Supporters, who say cityhood would help combat violent crime and meet the needs of residents, must now go back to the drawing board. White said in a recent interview that he is playing the long game.
“There are moments where you get excited and jump up and down. There are moments that you realize you have to wait. be patient,” White said, adding: This ain’t going away at all.”
Ralston, meanwhile, said he’ll be closely watching Dickens’ efforts to combat crime.
“I’m hopeful that Mayor Dickens recognizes the importance of the problem, and I’m inclined to believe that he does. But we’ll be back next year if things haven’t changed a lot,” said Ralston. “I’m looking for some forceful, vigorous action on the part of the city to tackle that problem.”
Staff writers J.D. Capelouto and Tamar Hallerman contributed to this article.
