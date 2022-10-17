BreakingNews
Georgia Decides: Find information about candidates for Georgia Election 2022
ajc logo
X

Atlanta police to give update on Thursday’s Buckhead homicide

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

The Atlanta Police Department will give an update this afternoon on a homicide investigation after a man was found dead at the end of a driveway in Buckhead last week.

The victim has been identified as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart. Public records list his last known address in Snellville, some 35 miles away from the West Peachtree Battle location where he was found dead.

ExploreAuthorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway

Heather Baker and her 9-year-old daughter spotted the man on their way to school and called 911. Police responded to the scene but none of the immediate neighbors knew Eberhart or how he came to be shot multiple times, the police department said Thursday.

Neighbors heard gunshots about 7:10 a.m. that day and dialed 911. Police found the victim in the 1200 block of Peachtree Battle Avenue. Investigators do not believe he lived in the area and a motive for the killing has not been released.

ExploreUnidentified man found shot, killed in driveway of Buckhead home

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves’ surprising - though not shocking - loss1h ago

Credit: Greg Nash/The Hill

OPINION: The debate Herschel Walker needed
19h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Kemp plans to sharpen anti-gang penalties, limit no-cash bail
6h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Newfound respect for Georgia Tech, favored against Virginia
3h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Newfound respect for Georgia Tech, favored against Virginia
3h ago

Credit: Associated Press

The Jolt: What to watch in the Kemp-Abrams debate tonight
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: File photo

Knife-wielding man shot by neighbor in Gainesville, police say
45m ago
1 dead, 1 detained after shooting in Marietta neighborhood
1h ago
4 injured in drive-by shooting near Clark Atlanta University campus, police say
20h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
GPB / Atlanta Press Club candidate debates continue Monday
DEBATE RECAP: Warnock, Walker face off for U.S. Senate
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top