Atlanta police to give update on Thursday’s Buckhead homicide

The Atlanta Police Department will give an update this afternoon on a homicide investigation after a man was found dead at the end of a driveway in Buckhead last week.
The victim has been identified as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart. Public records list his last known address in Snellville, some 35 miles away from the West Peachtree Battle location where he was found dead.
Heather Baker and her 9-year-old daughter spotted the man on their way to school and called 911. Police responded to the scene but none of the immediate neighbors knew Eberhart or how he came to be shot multiple times, the police department said Thursday.
Neighbors heard gunshots about 7:10 a.m. that day and dialed 911. Police found the victim in the 1200 block of Peachtree Battle Avenue. Investigators do not believe he lived in the area and a motive for the killing has not been released.
