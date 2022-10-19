Fundraiser launched for family of worker shot to death in Buckhead

“The people who murdered Chris took not only his life, but a fraction of all of ours as well. His infectious smile, joyous conversations, beautiful way of thinking, and selfless contributions will never be forgotten,” the GoFundMe page set up to assist his family reads.

Eberhart worked in construction and would remodel multi-million dollar homes. Investigators believe he arrived early to Peachtree Battle Avenue to beat traffic since he was driving in from Gainesville. He backed his truck into the driveway, just waiting for the appropriate hour to start work at a nearby home, when someone confronted and shot him before fleeing the scene in Eberhart’s vehicle.