Republican county chairwoman, husband plead guilty in Jan. 6 charge
Fundraiser launched for family of worker shot to death in Buckhead

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

An online fundraiser has been launched to aid the family of a man shot to death and carjacked in Buckhead last week. Christopher Eberhart, 57, was shot on a driveway on Peachtree Battle Avenue on Oct. 13. The suspect charged in his shooting death was later apprehended in Alabama, in Eberhart’s pickup truck.

“The people who murdered Chris took not only his life, but a fraction of all of ours as well. His infectious smile, joyous conversations, beautiful way of thinking, and selfless contributions will never be forgotten,” the GoFundMe page set up to assist his family reads.

Eberhart worked in construction and would remodel multi-million dollar homes. Investigators believe he arrived early to Peachtree Battle Avenue to beat traffic since he was driving in from Gainesville. He backed his truck into the driveway, just waiting for the appropriate hour to start work at a nearby home, when someone confronted and shot him before fleeing the scene in Eberhart’s vehicle.

Travis Landrey, 18, is facing charges of felony murder, murder, motor vehicle hijacking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Landrey was arrested near Mobile, Alabama later the day of the shooting. He is still being held there as he awaits extradition back to Georgia. A man who was in the truck at the time Landrey was arrested, faces a charge of theft by receiving stolen property, according to Mobile County jail records. The second man was not involved with the shooting, authorities say.

Ronald Eberhart said his brother was a hard-working family man who loved his kids, enjoyed travel and just loved life in general. Eberhart would build decks for those with mobility issues and remodeled veterans’ homes for free.

“We are all devastated. It was a senseless crime just for his vehicle,” his brother told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. “The whole family is devastated.”

In addition to the GoFundMe, memorial gifts are being accepted at Flowery Branch Lodge #212, in memory of Chris Eberhart.

Eberhart is survived by his wife, three children, two stepchildren and numerous other relatives. His funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Flowery Branch Masonic Lodge #212 at 5416 Spring Street in Flowery Branch.

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

