Atlanta Community Food Bank to receive $29 million federal COVID-19 grant

Atlanta Community Food Bank estimates more than half of the people it serves are working families that earn too much to qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, but not enough to meet their basic needs with rising healthcare, housing and food costs.

Prior to the pandemic, the Food Bank spent an estimated $2 million a year to supply goods to more than 700 nonprofits to aid to 700,000 families across 29 counties in Georgia. The cost of their food purchases jumped to roughly $13 million due to COVID, representing a nearly 600% increase compared to pre-COVID levels.

That equates to roughly 8 million pounds of food a month, Waide said Friday.

“Just as people are trying to get back on their feet, we have this significant impact of inflation that is extra burdensome for lower income families. They spend a higher percentage of their budget on basic needs like food and gas and housing then higher-income families,” Waide said.

“They need our help and thanks to this award from the state, from the governor, we’re going to be able to respond and support those families.”

The City of South Fulton is partnering with the Food Bank to host a food distribution event Monday. The event will be held May 23 from 2-5 p.m. at Creel Park (2775 Creel Road South Fulton).