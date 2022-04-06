Atlanta Community Food Bank gives $455K in grants to partner agencies

With the money, the organization has been able to buy new supplies to help improve the food distribution process. Some of these items include a new electric pallet jack, safer box cutters, tape dispensers, and plastic bins needed to help sort food.

Over time, as volunteers pack and unpack boxes, these items wear out, Lewis said.

Bible Way Ministries International food pantry was able to get a new refrigerator, said Beverly Jones, program manager of the agency that serves more than 200 people twice a month.

The pantry orders dairy products like eggs and yogurt, which the new refrigerator helps them store. They also bought tables to use for outside distribution with grant funds.

“If we had not gotten that grant, it would make it a lot harder for us to meet the needs of the people because, since the pandemic, we have increased (food services) quite a bit,” Jones said.

The grants from the Atlanta Community Food Bank are helping the organizations to continue to meet the needs of the community, the announcement said.

The food bank gave grants to 21 agencies in Fulton, 18 in DeKalb, 11 in Cobb and five in Gwinnett.

“Our partners are invaluable in our work to get desperately needed food to the roughly 715,000 Georgia neighbors who need assistance, and these grants will help increase their capacity to help,” said Kyle Waide, president and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank.