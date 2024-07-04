Breaking: 2024 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt revealed
AJC Peachtree Road Race

2024 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt revealed

This year’s design, ‘Peach Planet ATL,’ was created by Nick Turbo Benson

The design contest for the Peachtree T-shirt wasn't always part of AJC Peachtree Road Race. It happened by accident, so to speak. Find out how it came to be.
15 minutes ago

There are lots of reasons to run The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, whether it’s the feeling of personal accomplishment or the sense of community one gets running alongside tens of thousands of fellow Atlantans. But there’s one thing that pushes all the runners to go the distance: the coveted Peachtree Road Race T-shirt.

This year's Peachtree T-shirt was designed by Atlanta artist Nick Turbo Benson

Now, as runners cross the finish line in the 55th annual race, we’re getting our first look at the official race T-shirt, designed by Nick Turbo Benson.

Entitled “Peach Planet ATL,” Benson’s design captures the feeling of seeing “the whole town in just a few hours as some of Atlanta’s most iconic sights pass by with every footstep,” Benson explained. “I wanted to illustrate the camaraderie one feels as Peachtree Street carries racers through the beating heart of our Peach Planet.”

Benson, an Atlanta illustrator, muralist and graphic designer, has previously worked on projects with Run the Jewels, created murals for the Magic Mushroom pizza chain and even designed a special Atlanta-themed Pabst Blue Ribbon can.

“Every piece I make tells a story,” Benson told CanvasRebel. “Whether it’s a mural on the side of a building, a poster, a beer label or literally the cover of a book, It should stand alone as a piece of artwork while also sparking the viewer’s own imagination, hinting at a world beyond the borders of the frame.”

A tradition since 1976, the official Peachtree T-shirt is a much-coveted item. Before then, during the first few years of the race, runners simply received 15 cents for bus fare back home! In 1995, Atlanta Track Club began seeking design submissions and asking the public to select their favorite.

More than 100 designs were submitted for this year’s contest. A panel of judges from Atlanta Track Club and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution narrowed them down to five before voting began. Benson will receive a $5,500 prize for his design — and the satisfaction of knowing his work is now a piece of Atlanta history.

“There is only one Peachtree,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club. “And there is only one shirt. Nothing matches what this race means to the city of Atlanta.”

