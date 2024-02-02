Black flag issued at AJC Peachtree Road Race due to heat

A black flag has been issued at The Atlanta Journal Constitution Peachtree Road Race, stopping the race due to extreme and dangerous weather conditions.

Weather alert conditions at the race were increased to potentially dangerous earlier as the temperature and humidity continue to rise. The event is now canceled due to heat exceeding 90 degrees.

“Moved to black due to heat that exceeds 90 in Piedmont Park. We are no longer recording official results but still providing water and recovery at the park for those still on the course and moving toward the park,” said Rich Kenah, director of The AJC Peachtree Road Race and CEO of the Atlanta Track Club.