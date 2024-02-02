Breaking: Black flag issued at AJC Peachtree Road Race due to heat
Jake Bearden, 14, from Lawrenceville, (right), cools off after running from the race on Piedmont Park during the 55th Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Ziyu Julian Zhu / AJC)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

By
54 minutes ago

A black flag has been issued at The Atlanta Journal Constitution Peachtree Road Race, stopping the race due to extreme and dangerous weather conditions.

Weather alert conditions at the race were increased to potentially dangerous earlier as the temperature and humidity continue to rise. The event is now canceled due to heat exceeding 90 degrees.

“Moved to black due to heat that exceeds 90 in Piedmont Park. We are no longer recording official results but still providing water and recovery at the park for those still on the course and moving toward the park,” said Rich Kenah, director of The AJC Peachtree Road Race and CEO of the Atlanta Track Club.

Kenah said about 1,000 people were still moving toward the finish line and will be allowed to finish the race, but official race results are no longer being recorded.

The race, which uses an emergency alert system, started out Thursday morning at a yellow warning for runners to use caution and later increased to a red warning alerting runners of potentially dangerous conditions.

All activities at Piedmont Park are being canceled with organizers urging people to evacuate the park. Medical personnel and recovery volunteers stuck around Piedmont Park to ensure last runners have access to water, while some began clearing up tents and stations.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

