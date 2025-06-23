“Participants want more than a start-to-finish-line experience,” explained Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah. “By moving the Expo to Lenox Square, we’re creating a vibrant hub where runners can connect, dine, shop and preview their start before race day. It’s about making Peachtree a full celebration, not just a single morning event.”

The AJC Peachtree Road Race Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix will take place on Wednesday, July 2, and Thursday, July 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Atlanta Track Club members get access an hour earlier each day.

Credit: Courtesy Atlanta Track Club Credit: Courtesy Atlanta Track Club

The expo is a free event that allows runners to pick up their race numbers ahead of the AJC Peachtree Road Race. It’s also an opportunity for competitors to meet, mingle, visit dozens of booths and participate in fun activities.

Where is it?

The Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo will take place in climate-controlled tents in the Macy’s parking pot at Lenox Square.

During the expo, Peachtree Road between Lenox Parkway to Lenox Road will be closed to traffic as the race’s iconic start truss is erected ahead of race day. The closures will also help create a festival-like atmosphere.

How do I pick up my race number?

To pick up your race number, you will need a form of identification, such as a driver’s license or student ID, and a copy of your race number confirmation. You will need a check-in pass, which can be found in your confirmation email.

A third party can pick up your race number, but they will need to have a copy of your ID and check-in pass.

What else can I do besides picking up my race number?

Each year, dozens of exhibitors attend the expo, each featuring unique offerings, apparel and activities for AJC Peachtree Road Race competitors, among them, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Coke, SweetWater Brewing Company, Chick-fil-A, adidas and the Atlanta Falcons.

There will also be several live info sessions for racers.

Peachtree Junior

The Chick-fil-A Peachtree Junior, held the day before the big race, will now take place at the expo. Kids running in the day’s main event, a timed 1-mile route, will now be able to start at the same iconic starting line as the grown-ups’ race.

In addition, young runners can check out the Track & Field Zone to try their skills at mini hurdles, standing broad jumps, agility ladders and more. There will also be a photo-op wall, where they can “pose with the peaches,” stand on the Chick-fil-A Peachtree Junior podium and commemorate their experience with a fun family photo.

“For the first time, Peachtree Junior isn’t just a standalone race — it’s part of an immersive Peachtree experience,” noted Kenah.

Kick off the Fourth early with a fireworks display

The Expo will wrap up on July 3 with a pre-race fireworks display. Launched from the Macy’s parking deck at Lenox Square, the fireworks will begin just after 9 p.m.

“For the first time since 2016, fireworks will illuminate the Buckhead skyline as part of the 56th Running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race celebrations,” the track club wrote in its announcement. “Atlanta Track Club is reigniting this cherished tradition as part of an expanded multi-day celebration of the Fourth of July.”

While the fireworks will be visible throughout Buckhead — and much of Atlanta — the closed pedestrian area will only be open to registered participants and their guests, creating a shared moment of pride and celebration.

What else should I know?

Here are a few tips to make sure your visit is a smooth one: