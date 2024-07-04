Cathedral of St. Philip blesses runners with holy water as they pass through

Outside the Cathedral of St. Philip, the Very Rev. Sam Candler, dean of the cathedral, blessed runners with holy water as they passed through Buckhead, continuing an annual tradition during The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. He also led a prayer at the start of the race.
“Blessings, blessings, blessings!” Candler said as he showered the runners with holy water. “We are blessing all of America today. All sorts and conditions of humanity come down Peachtree Road, and we bless them because God blesses all of America.”
The racers thanked the reverend for his blessings.
“Hallelujah!” one runner said as they ran through.
Spectators encouraged the runners to keep going, as they waved their American flags.
”Keep doing it!” one woman shouted.
