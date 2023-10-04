MARTA track work at Airport station to cause some evening delays

MARTA track replacement work at the Airport station that starts Wednesday night will cause delays for travelers taking the Red and Gold lines on some evenings through early November.

MARTA says the work to replace tracks at the station at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will be done after 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-6, Oct. 11-13, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3.

During those times, people taking the Red and Gold lines “may experience delays and should allot an extra 10-15 minutes to reach their destination,” MARTA said.

To do track work, MARTA takes one track out of service — putting all trains on one track, which causes delays.

The Red and Gold lines go to the Airport station.

Those going from the airport to Buckhead, Medical Center, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs or the North Springs station after 8:30 p.m. need to transfer to the Red Line at Lindbergh Center.