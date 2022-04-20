Hartsfield-Jackson begins parking deck work, blocks off spaces

That could frustrate travelers who are rushing to the airport to catch flights and are accustomed to using daily parking and walking a short distance into the terminal.

The initial reinforcement work on the South deck is expected to take until January 2023 to complete, then work will begin to reinforce the North deck on the other side of the terminal.

Eventually, the airport plans to replace the parking decks as part of a decade-long project that is likely to cost hundreds of millions of dollars..

Options for parking at Hartsfield-Jackson’s domestic terminal

Hourly parking and daily parking are in the parking decks that will be under construction, starting with the South deck this year. Hourly parking will be relocated to the ground level of the deck and daily parking will be limited due to the construction.

Hourly parking: $3 an hour for the first two hours, $4 an hour after that, $36 a day after 6 hours

Daily parking: $3 an hour, $19 a day

ATL West deck: $16 a day

Economy parking: $14 a day

Park-Ride lot C: $10 a day.

ATL Select park-ride lots: $10 a day for uncovered parking, $14 a day for covered parking

(Park-Ride lots A and B have closed due to construction of an end-around taxiway.)

Signs on airport roads direct motorists to the different parking options. The airport has parking deck and lot status updates on its website at atl.com — though status can change to full quickly, especially during busy periods. Tune to 830 AM radio for airport parking information.

Take a photo of your parking location as a reminder when you return from your trip.

Off-airport private parking lots, including those off Camp Creek Road, are another popular option

MARTA is another alternative. The airport MARTA station is located inside the domestic terminal.