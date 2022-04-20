ajc logo
Hartsfield-Jackson begins parking deck work, blocks off spaces

A traveler is seen on the Hartsfield-Jackson domestic terminal south parking deck in Atlanta on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago
Wednesday’s work signals start of multiyear overhaul of aging airport parking decks.

It could be harder to find a parking space at Hartsfield-Jackson International’s domestic terminal starting today, as the airport blocks off some areas of the South parking deck to prepare for major construction work.

The airport on Wednesday will close portions of the South deck in preparation for the first phase in a multiyear project to reinforce and eventually replace its aging terminal decks.

Airport officials advise travelers to allow extra time to park, and to consider parking at other locations including the North deck or the ATL West deck connected to the terminal by SkyTrain.

Portions of level 1 of the South deck are closing on Wednesday as the airport prepares for a $37 million project to structurally reinforce its aging parking decks.

The parking decks will not completely close while the reinforcement work is done, but the project will take about 2,500 South deck parking spaces out of commission at a time. The decks already fill up during busy periods, meaning travelers will be diverted to other decks or lots more often.

That could frustrate travelers who are rushing to the airport to catch flights and are accustomed to using daily parking and walking a short distance into the terminal.

The initial reinforcement work on the South deck is expected to take until January 2023 to complete, then work will begin to reinforce the North deck on the other side of the terminal.

Eventually, the airport plans to replace the parking decks as part of a decade-long project that is likely to cost hundreds of millions of dollars..

Options for parking at Hartsfield-Jackson’s domestic terminal

Hourly parking and daily parking are in the parking decks that will be under construction, starting with the South deck this year. Hourly parking will be relocated to the ground level of the deck and daily parking will be limited due to the construction.

Hourly parking: $3 an hour for the first two hours, $4 an hour after that, $36 a day after 6 hours

Daily parking: $3 an hour, $19 a day

ATL West deck: $16 a day

Economy parking: $14 a day

Park-Ride lot C: $10 a day.

ATL Select park-ride lots: $10 a day for uncovered parking, $14 a day for covered parking

(Park-Ride lots A and B have closed due to construction of an end-around taxiway.)

Signs on airport roads direct motorists to the different parking options. The airport has parking deck and lot status updates on its website at atl.com — though status can change to full quickly, especially during busy periods. Tune to 830 AM radio for airport parking information.

Take a photo of your parking location as a reminder when you return from your trip.

Off-airport private parking lots, including those off Camp Creek Road, are another popular option

MARTA is another alternative. The airport MARTA station is located inside the domestic terminal.

