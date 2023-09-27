Hartsfield-Jackson seeks $200 million for new South parking deck

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is seeking city approval of $200 million in funding for a new South parking deck, a project it plans to start next month that will lead to the closure of the South economy lot.

It’s another phase of the Atlanta airport’s years-long project to renovate and reconstruct the aging domestic parking decks. The work has already caused construction closures and parking headaches for the past year and a half. Many airport parking decks and lots fill up during busy periods, requiring travelers to drive around searching for another option while rushing to catch a flight.

Hartsfield-Jackson plans to close the South economy lot on Oct. 23 to build a new seven-level deck on that site.

The closures and detours caused by the project will require some travelers to change their routine and allow extra time to get to the terminal — especially if they have been using the South economy lot and will no longer have that as an option.

The airport is seeking Atlanta City Council approval of $200 million in funding for the South deck project under a 10-year contract with Holder-Austin-Moody-Bryson, a joint venture of Holder Construction Group, Austin Commercial, C.D. Moody Construction Company and Bryson Constructors.

But that won’t be the total amount, and is instead an initial tranche of funding, according to Hartsfield-Jackson general manager Balram Bheodari. The full design of the new parking deck has not yet been completed.

“We will need more money to continue the construction,” Bheodari said. The airport aims to complete the new South parking deck on the site of the economy lot in December 2026.

This is the third phase under the contract, following the construction of the four pedestrian bridges from the domestic terminal to adjacent parking decks and the ATL West deck completed in 2021.

The existing domestic terminal parking decks are more than 40 years old, and airport officials say they must be replaced. They have exceeded the lifespan they were designed for and and a structural engineer recommended they be reconstructed.

The new South deck to be built next to the existing South parking decks will add about 6,500 parking spaces and serve as replacement parking when the existing South decks are eventually demolished and rebuilt. The new South deck, which city documents say will have a “state-of-the-art parking revenue control system,” will also remain as additional parking after the existing decks are rebuilt.

Ultimately, once all of the reconstruction is complete, there will be more spaces next to the terminal, according to Bheodari.

Hartsfield-Jackson officials on Thursday plan to lay out more details on their outreach efforts to tell travelers about other parking options and traffic changes.

The North economy lot will remain open, which costs $14 a day. The domestic terminal is a single terminal with South and North entrances, allowing travelers to easily walk across to the other side.

Some travelers in metro Atlanta take MARTA to the airport, or use Uber or Lyft.

Airport officials have also been encouraging travelers to use the ATL West deck that’s connected to the domestic terminal via free SkyTrain, offers parking reservations and has the option of using a Peach Pass for contactless exit. The ATL West deck costs $16 a day.

There are also airport-run park-ride lots for $10 a day for uncovered parking, including the ATL Select lot and Park-Ride Lot C.

And there are nine private off-airport lots near the domestic terminal, with thousands of spots.

However, many airport parking decks and lots fill up during busy periods.

The airport-run ATL West deck, ATL Select lot and international decks offer online reservations, and many off-airport lots offer parking reservations and other services.