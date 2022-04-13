Delta to end $200 monthly surcharge on unvaccinated employees

Still, there are concerns another surge could soon start. Philadelphia, for instance, recently announced plans to reinstate its indoor mask mandate amid an increase in infections.

Bastian told the AJC that he’s not concerned about the impact of new omicron subvariants.

“Not at all,” he said. “We look at hospitalizations as the key measure,” and he said the airline hasn’t had an employee hospitalized with COVID for a month.

Delta last August announced it would charge employees who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 an extra $200 a month starting in November 2021 as part of the company’s health care plans and would require unvaccinated employees to be tested weekly while case counts were high.

The airline took the approach of a financial penalty on unvaccinated employees to incentivize vaccinations, instead of mandating shots.

At the time, Bastian told employees the $200 monthly surcharge “will be necessary to address the financial risk the decision to not vaccinate is creating for our company.”

Bastian said this week that while the surcharge will end, new hires at Delta will still have to be vaccinated.

Some companies have discontinued their COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees or new hires, including Starbucks and JPMorgan, according to reports.

The federal mask mandate on planes and public transportation is in place through April 18. The Biden administration has not said if it will extend the federal face covering requirement.

Bastian said if the federal mandate is lifted, Delta employees and customers will still have the option to wear masks, “but we will not require it.”

Delta began requiring that customers wear masks on planes in May 2020 following similar moves by other airlines, well before the federal mask mandate took effect in early 2021 at the beginning of the Biden administration.

When Bastian and other airline CEOs sent a letter to President Joe Biden last month urging the elimination of the federal mask requirement, Bastian issued a statement saying, “Current data and science show it’s time to move from mandates to guidance and personal health choices.”